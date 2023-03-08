Your power bill will go up a little beginning next month.
The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved Duke Energy Florida’s updated fuel and capacity rate request and recovery of storm restoration costs.
The monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will be $171.83, which is an increase of $6.28, or just under 4%.
Most commercial and industrial customers will see bill impacts ranging from a 2% to 3.9% increase.
The new rate will take effect beginning April 2023.
In addition to fuel costs, the rate adjustment also includes storm restoration work, mostly associated with hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Duke Energy uses natural gas as its main fuel source to generate electricity across the state of Florida.
The company does not profit from increased fuel costs.
