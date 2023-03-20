Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-newsletter for March 2023

Activities around town....
Mark your calendars!
The Carrabelle Riverfront Festival is only 4 weeks away!!
Saturday April 22, 2023 from 10 am to 6 pm
The Board and staff at the Carrabelle Chamber have been hard at work on this year’s festival. Along with the huge variety of food and merchandise vendors we are excited to expand the family friendly fun. The Riverfront Festival along the beautiful harbor in Carrabelle will play host to both some new activities along with some returning favorites. There will be plenty both for those who are young and those who are young at heart.
New this year, festival attendees will be thrilled to meet and even compete with a group of talented rescued Border Collies from Floral City, Florida. The Soccer Collies are a professional team of soccer-playing Border Collies that play Dog Soccer games.
The Soccer Collies travel nationally and have played Dog Soccer Games throughout the south, from the east coast to the west coast since forming in 2004.
During the Riverfront Festival we are also planning a kid's
NAUTICAL COSTUME CONTEST!
up to age 12 dress up in your best nautical outfit!
Prizes for:
best overall, most creative, honorable mention, and
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place!
We are accepting
craft and merchandise vendors only at this time
If you haven't signed up those spaces are filling fast so let us know!
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting two special exhibits throughout the month of March
– one to honor our country’s canine military veterans and the other to recognize the role of cartoonists in WWII. These exhibits will open Tuesday, February 28 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, April 1. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
National K9 Veterans Day, March 13, is a day set aside to honor commemorate the service and sacrifices of American military and working dogs throughout history. Dogs served in many capacities in wartime, including in WWII, as messengers and sentry dogs, but did you know that they were also trained for mine and explosive detection, finding injured soldiers and flushing enemy troops from hidden spaces? Dogs’ keen sense of smell and acute hearing made them valuable assets in war and today for national security. This exhibit will recognize the important service that they loyally performed during WWII.
During WWII, the press was essential for keeping the public informed in wartime, but cartoonists and cartoons played a unique role in bringing the war to citizens. The cartoon figure and possibly America’s earliest meme, Kilroy, is actually engraved on the WWII Memorial in the National Mall in Washington DC. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will share images of familiar characters like Private Snafu, Donald Duck, Willie and Joe, and Kilroy who all play a prominent part in WWII history. The exhibit will also present the works of cartoonists like Bill Maudlin and Dave Breger, as well as the animated works by Disney and Warner Brothers that served as both propaganda for citizens and training for servicemen.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact the museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Forgotten Coast en Plein Air Carrabelle Artists’ Reception
Tuesday Mar 21, 2023,
4 pm
Riverfront Pavilion on Marine Street
Earlier in the day artists, from the Forgotten Coast en Plein Air event will be painting along the Marine Street Riverfront Pavilion along the working waterfront in Carrabelle.
After the demonstrations, the Carrabelle Artist Association (CAA) will be hosting the reception to honor those artist painting in and around Carrabelle. This is free to those that would like to attend and listen to the artist describing their work and background. Some of our local CAA artists will be out and about painting also. Bill Suys will be the featured artist presenting his work at a reception. Come meet the artists and see their work! Artists will have their work on display, and be ready to discuss.
Come early and see the demonstrations!
Don't Forget to pick up your raffle tickets for the Beautiful Quilt created by the
Wandering Star Quilters!
The raffle is being held for donation to the Franklin County Sheriff's Charity Fund so support them and have a chance at a beautiful quilt! Quilts will be displayed at the George Sands City Park on the day of the Riverfront Festival where you can see the quilts available for purchase as well as buy tickets the day of. Drawing will be held during the festival.
“Pen to Paper”
Wed March 29 at 2pm Carrabelle Branch Library.
The session will feature two writers, Sue Cronkite and Sydney Watson, on fiction.
Stay tuned for information on more upcoming Pen to Paper events:
Monday, April 3, 2:00 pm
Monday, April 17, 2:00 pm
Monday, May 8, 2:00 pm
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting an exhibit to remember the Holocaust, Hitler’s program to commit genocide against those he deemed unworthy, especially Europe’s Jews.
This exhibit will open Tuesday, April 4 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, April 29. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
Beginning in 1933, the German Government established prison, labor, concentration, and extermination camps throughout their territories, including in countries they occupied before and during the war. Groups that were arrested and detained included Roma, Communists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, the disabled and especially Jews. Some 12 million people perished in the more than 44,000 facilities, ghettos and killing fields across Europe, including 6 million Jews. The Museum acknowledges the need for all citizens to understand this dark period of history, what caused it, who perpetrated it, and how some resisted and fought their captors. Eyewitnesses such as survivors and the soldiers that liberated these camps are aging and dying, but many have told their stories. Visitors are invited to come see this sobering exhibit, and help our society remember those that were victims of atrocity, prejudice, and hate.
The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. And this year will be remembered on Wed, Apr 19, 2023.
Full Moon Lighthouse Climb
Thursday April 6, 2023, from 8:00-10:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL.
Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising moon.
At this month’s Full Moon event, the Crooked River Lighthouse will have a gifted musical group, The Bog Lilies. The Bog Lilies are a talented group of performers who focus on vocal harmonies mixed a unique blend of instruments including banjo, mandolin, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and cajone (a wood percussion instrument). They cover songs in folk, bluegrass, country, and southern rock genres.
Guests can also visit the Keeper’s House Museum and browse inside the Lighthouse Gift Shop for unique nautical gifts and souvenirs. Visitors can also enjoy the glowing fire pit (weather permitting). Bring a chair and enjoy the evening.
