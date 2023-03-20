Local Tourist Development Council Director, John Solomon, will be a guest speaker at the upcoming Destination Marketing Summit in Orlando.
The Destination Marketing Summit is designed for tourism specialists to share information and to help destination marketers attract more visitors to their communities.
It also allows tourism officials to gain insights from throughout Florida on how to build better community partnerships within the industry and with organizations outside of the traditional tourism industry.
The Summit will take place May 31st through June 2nd at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando.
John Solomon will speak on Thursday, June the 1st on the topic “winning big by promoting small” where he will focus on how smaller markets like Franklin County can advertise what they have that the big places don’t and win big in the tourism arena.
He will also discuss how many travelers are looking for smaller, lesser-known areas to visit while historic visitors are now looking for a slower-paced vacation and how to reach those visitors using the advantages of VISIT FLORIDA and other co-ops to get into markets we would not normally be able to afford.
The Destination Marketing Summit is designed for tourism specialists to share information and to help destination marketers attract more visitors to their communities.
It also allows tourism officials to gain insights from throughout Florida on how to build better community partnerships within the industry and with organizations outside of the traditional tourism industry.
The Summit will take place May 31st through June 2nd at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando.
John Solomon will speak on Thursday, June the 1st on the topic “winning big by promoting small” where he will focus on how smaller markets like Franklin County can advertise what they have that the big places don’t and win big in the tourism arena.
He will also discuss how many travelers are looking for smaller, lesser-known areas to visit while historic visitors are now looking for a slower-paced vacation and how to reach those visitors using the advantages of VISIT FLORIDA and other co-ops to get into markets we would not normally be able to afford.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment