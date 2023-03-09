Earth Day is April 22nd, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is looking for Florida students to take part in their annual Earth Day Poster Contest.
The contest is open to 4th through 12th graders who are asked to create an Earth Day poster with the theme "Invest in Our Planet."
Students are asked to design a poster that reflects how they take care of the environment.
Any materials can be used as long as the work is original and done as a drawing, painting or digital piece.
The deadline for submissions is April 10th and winning students will receive day-passes for entrance to a Florida State Park.
Regional winners will be entered into a statewide contest for a full-size printed poster of their art.
Rules and entry forms are available on-line at floridadep.gov.
https://floridadep.gov/sites/default/files/EarthDay_2023_Rules%2BRegs_FINALS.pdf
