A dolphin that was rescued from a stranding on St. George Island in 2019 has passed away at the Clearwater Aquarium.
The rough-toothed dolphin was named Rex.
Rex was stranded on St. George Island on April 19th, 2019.
He was rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Gulf World Marine Institute before being moved to the Clearwater aquarium in 2020.
Rex had a number of health challenges and was determined to have significant hearing loss making him non-releasable.
For several years his health remained stable, but last week animal care staff noticed a change in Rex’s behavior, including his decline in eating.
When his condition worsened, animal care staff intervened to monitor him 24 hours a day and provide Rex veterinary support and care to keep him comfortable.
Despite their best efforts, Rex passed away on March 6th.
A necropsy is scheduled to try and determine the cause of death.
