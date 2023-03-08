Gulf Coast State College is now taking registrations for its 2023 Summer Youth Programs, a summer educational camp for kids to learn and have fun.
Through these programs, Gulf Coast State College offers a variety of academic enrichment camps and activities for kids aged 4-16 who live in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties.
Each program is designed for kids to learn and participate in hands-on and challenging activities ranging from environmental science, engineering, biology, robotics, technology and culinary.
All summer camps will be offered at the Panama City Campus of Gulf Coast State College with camps beginning in June.
For the exact dates and topics or to register your student for the 2023 Summer Youth Programs go to gulfcoast.edu/youthprograms
