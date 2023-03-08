The Franklin County landfill will begin a project to replace the aging scale house on Thursday.
The existing scale house and scale have been in use since the late 1980’s and need to be replaced.
The building especially needs to go, as mold was found in the building.
The new building is a 12’ wide by 22’0” long modular scale station building that meets modern wind load, efficiency and accessibility requirements.
Replacing the scale house may cause minor disruptions in landfill operations for a few days so the landfill is asking people to be patient.
The replacement is expected to be complete within a week, though this month’s amnesty day which was scheduled for Wednesday, March the 15th has been canceled because of the work.
