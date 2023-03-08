The 18th annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air event will take place March 17 - 26, bringing artists of international acclaim to capture the natural beauty, character and local culture of our region through the plein air tradition. For artists, the Forgotten Coast is heaven. But this is far from a one-sided art experience. The public is invited to watch as the artists paint and give demonstrations throughout the week; to attend lectures by prestigious artists; to witness the moving “Plein Air Church”; to come and watch the fast-paced magic that is the QuickDraw competition, where artists complete a painting from start to finish in record time; and to attend receptions and exhibits of paintings of the Forgotten Coast. With few exceptions, these events are free and open to the public.
“En Plein air” is a French term meaning literally, “in the outdoors”. Plein air artists take their easels, paints and canvas outdoors, braving conditions of changing light, challenging weather and even pesky insects to capture the spirit and essence of the subject or scene in front of them. The artwork produced by the invited artists during the Forgotten Coast en Plein Air event will be exhibited throughout the 10-day event at the “Wet Room” in the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Called the Wet Room because new work, fresh-from-the-easel, is brought in daily, with the exhibit growing throughout the event. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Other free exhibits will be at The Joe Center for the Arts in Port St. Joe, the Center for History, Culture and Art in Apalachicola, the Mexico Beach Welcome Center in Mexico Beach and at Sacred Heart Hospital on Highway 98 in Port St. Joe.
The event opens on March 17 with a public reception welcoming the artists, held this year at the Gulf County Visitors’ Center at noon. There will also be receptions following artist demonstrations in Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach and St. George Island. There will also be two presentations by artists who came to the Forgotten Coast earlier in the year to tackle issues of community concern through their artwork. These artists will reflect on their “artist residency” experiences at receptions in their honor where their work is exhibited. Greg Barnes’ residency deals with “Dunes Restoration” and will be exhibited at The Joe Center for the Arts, with a reception on March 19 at 6pm. Artists Manon Sander & Michelle Held’s residency “Expanding the Modern Plein Air Movement” introduced selected art students from FAMU and FSU to plein air painting and the business of being an artist. Their work, as well as work by the students will be exhibited at the Center for History, Culture and Art in Apalachicola, with a reception for them to be held on March 20 at 6pm.
Plein Air Church has become a memorable and moving part of the Forgotten Coast en Plein Air event. This is an outdoor worship service, featuring gospel music and performance by Forgotten Coast community members. Artists will be capturing the Sunday morning service, and the public is invited to witness and worship, or even to bring an easel to record the celebration. This joyful event will be held on Sunday, March 19 from 9am until 11am at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola.
One of the events of which the Forgotten Coast en Plein Air is most proud is its Student Art Day, taking place this year on Wednesday March 22 at 11 am at Salinas Park in Gulf County. An annual tradition, each invited artist is paired with a student from the Port St. Joe and Franklin County high schools to mentor and guide in creating a plein air work of art. A highlight of the 10-day event, the public is invited to come and watch creativity blossom. All student artwork is then exhibited at the Wet Room in Apalachicola.
How about taking a lunch break and learning about art? A series of five luncheon sessions, “Lunch and Learn” presentations feature invited artists as instructors, presenting tips, techniques and insights. A $15 fee covers the cost of lunch, a beverage and table seating, and must be reserved advance, but people are welcome to attend the sessions at no cost without the lunch. Bag lunches may be brought in.
For aspiring artists, the Forgotten Coast en Plein Air offers what it calls “Painting Stations” taught by four accomplished Florida plein air painters and teachers - the Florida’s Finest Ambassadors. For a $40 fee participants can spend two hours with a professional artist for a one-on-one painting experience. Painting stations introduce beginner and novice painters to and foster an appreciation for plein air painting. All materials are provided and, with the guidance of the Florida’s Finest Ambassadors, participants go home with their very own plein air painting. Additionally, two full day workshops are offered at the beginning of the event.
Artistic excellence, and the production of investment quality art, as well as relevance to the Forgotten Coast communities and the greater plein air movement, continue to be the trademarks of this 10-day invitational festival.
“The Forgotten Coast is a uniquely special place to all of us, with its natural beauty, classic old South architecture, and wonderful local people, all lending inspiration for outstanding plein air art,’ says Susan Bassett, President of the Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition board. “We are committed to sharing the plein air art experience with students, locals, and visitors. Proceeds from our event go back into our communities, extending the reach of our ten-day event year round.”
The Forgotten Coast en Plein Air is hosted by the Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition (FCCC), a 501(c)3 organization which organizes cultural activities, enhancing the vitality of local communities along Florida’s Forgotten Coast from Alligator Point to Mexico Beach. The event was conceived as a way to document the regional history and culture, and to highlight the preservation and awareness of Florida’s natural resources. Relevancy to the communities it serves is also important to the FCCC. For this reason artist residencies were introduced two years ago to tackle wide-ranging issues of community concern and provide opportunities for dialogue.
Reflecting concern for the community, a percentage of each Forgotten Coast en Plein Air painting sale is used by the FCCC to benefit the arts in Forgotten Coast communities. Event proceeds have benefitted educational, cultural and health care facilities, including youth programs and initiatives addressing volunteerism and, importantly, the inception of The Joe Center for the Arts, a local art center located in Port St. Joe, Florida. The event and its host, the Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition, are volunteer run by community members with an interest in promoting the arts in the Forgotten Coast, and in offering these activities for free or low cost to residents and visitors. New volunteers are always welcome.
Full information and details about all of its events and activities may be obtained by calling 800-378-8419 or by visiting the web site www.forgottencoastenpleinair.com.
