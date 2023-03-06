Monday, March 6, 2023

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DOLLAR GENERAL STORE
Location Id: 432165
Location Name: Dollar General Store
County: Gulf
Application Number: 432165-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: Dollar General Store
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: GULF PINES DRIVE POOL/DRIVE
Location Id: 432168
Location Name: GULF PINES DRIVE RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 432168-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: GULF PINES DRIVE RESIDENCE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: GULF PINES DRIVE POOL/DRIVE
Location Id: 432168
Location Name: GULF PINES DRIVE RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 432168-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: GULF PINES DRIVE RESIDENCE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)



at

