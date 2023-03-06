Monday, March 6, 2023

Sunny Sea Saturdays at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

2023 Sunny Sea Saturday Classes

Dear valued customer:


Gulf Specimen Marine Lab would like to present to you Sunny Sea Saturday classes every other week starting from March 25th to June 3rd. These classes are specialized for you and your child as it is an easy bonding experience with hands-on games about our ocean.


For more info call us at (850) 984-5297 or send us an email at

jrodriguez@gulfspecimen.org﻿

There is no registration and no pay required for members! This class is included with general admission; just show up to our Anne Rudloe Marine Education Center across the street from the aquarium to start the fun! From 1pm- (2-2:30)pm, classes will discuss a topic particular to our everyday ocean ecosystems. Ages 5+ is accepted and children must be accompanied by an adult. As our honored guest, you are provided the list of some of the games for each class!


This list is as follows per Saturday:


March 25- Turtle Hurdles

April 8- How to Know a Fish

April 22- Fish Printing

May 6- Estuaries and Diving for Detritus

May 20- How to Hide an Octopus

June 3- Water! Water! Everywhere!


With this free experience, there is potential for you and your child to grow and explore together! Why not?

