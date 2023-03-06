Sunny Sea Saturdays at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

There is no registration and no pay required for members! This class is included with general admission; just show up to our Anne Rudloe Marine Education Center across the street from the aquarium to start the fun! From 1pm- (2-2:30)pm, classes will discuss a topic particular to our everyday ocean ecosystems. Ages 5+ is accepted and children must be accompanied by an adult. As our honored guest, you are provided the list of some of the games for each class!
This list is as follows per Saturday:
March 25- Turtle Hurdles
April 8- How to Know a Fish
April 22- Fish Printing
May 6- Estuaries and Diving for Detritus
May 20- How to Hide an Octopus
June 3- Water! Water! Everywhere!
With this free experience, there is potential for you and your child to grow and explore together! Why not?
