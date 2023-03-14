Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Franklin County Commissioners last week approved a resolution supporting national volunteer week in Franklin County.

The action was taken at the request of John Solomon who has said in the past that he is the volunteer who volunteers to make sure that other volunteers in the county get some well-deserved recognition.

 

National Volunteer Week is April 16th through the 22nd when volunteers all over the nation will be recognized for their commitment to service.

 

Volunteers in Florida save the organization they volunteer with nearly 27.68 dollars an hour, nationally its nearly 30 dollars an hour.

 

And remember that volunteering doesn't just benefit society; scientific studies have shown that individuals who volunteer enjoy psychological and physical benefits including increased satisfaction, improved sense of belonging, lower blood pressure, increased protection from Alzheimer's, and decreased mortality.

 

County commissioners mentioned some of the volunteer groups that help the county – including its airport advisory board, the planning and zoning board and the hospital advisory board.

 

They also pointed out that our fire departments are all volunteer as is the CERT team at the Emergency Management Office.

 

John Solomon said our county could not operate without volunteers.

 




