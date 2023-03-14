Franklin County Commissioners last week approved a
resolution supporting national volunteer week in Franklin County.
The action was taken at the request of John
Solomon who has said in the past that he is the volunteer who volunteers to
make sure that other volunteers in the county get some well-deserved
recognition.
National Volunteer Week is April 16th through the
22nd when volunteers all over the nation will be recognized for their
commitment to service.
Volunteers in Florida save the organization they
volunteer with nearly 27.68 dollars an hour, nationally its nearly 30 dollars
an hour.
And remember that volunteering doesn't just
benefit society; scientific studies have shown that individuals
who volunteer enjoy psychological and physical benefits including
increased satisfaction, improved sense of belonging, lower blood pressure,
increased protection from Alzheimer's, and decreased mortality.
County commissioners mentioned some of the volunteer
groups that help the county – including its airport advisory board, the
planning and zoning board and the hospital advisory board.
They also pointed out that our fire departments
are all volunteer as is the CERT team at the Emergency Management Office.
John Solomon said our county could not operate
without volunteers.
No comments:
Post a Comment