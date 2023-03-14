REGISTRATION OPEN FOR KIDS ON THE COAST ON MAY 6 – A C.A.S.T. FOR KIDS EVENT

Special boating and fishing event for children with special needs coming to the Forgotten Coast
LANARK, FL - The C.A.S.T. (Catch A Special Thrill) for Kids Foundation will host a free boating and fishing event for children with special needs on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
The event is open to all children, ages 6-18, no matter their disability.
Participants must pre-register online at C.A.S.T. for Kids - Kids on the Coast Presented by Salt Strong | CAST for Kids Foundation, and space is limited to the first 40 children who register.
8:30-1:00 PM
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Lanark Boat Club
Lanark/Carrabelle, Florida
The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation is in its 32nd year of celebrating children with special needs by providing free boating and fishing events for them to enjoy the outdoors. In 2023, the Foundation will hold more than 95 events. View a complete National schedule at www.castforkids.org. At each event, participants receive a free fishing pole, tackle box, event t-shirt, cap, award plaque, and lunch. A morning of fishing will be followed by a picnic lunch for all and an awards ceremony for the kids. Experienced volunteer boaters will take the kids boating. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the boat. If boat space allows, additional siblings and family members may be able to join. However, only participants and one parent or guardian are guaranteed to go boating at the event.
The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation enriches the lives of children with special needs, supports their families, and strengthens communities through the sport of fishing. We empower families and communities to celebrate children with special needs, making these children feel valued and loved so they can overcome limitations and be successful. Through a joyful day of fishing, kids, their families, and community volunteers come together for an explosion of fun and inspiration. The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation hosts annual fishing and boating events across America to provide children with special needs quality outdoor recreational experiences.
For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, contact event coordinator Traci Leavine at kidsonthecoast@castforkids.org.
The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation is recognized as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions are deductible to the extent allowed by law. National Office 2755 Commercial St. SE, Suite 101 Salem, OR 97302.
www.castforkids.org
