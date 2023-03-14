FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Jill is a 9-month-old Lab mix. She is a sweet
and social girl and only weighs 25 lbs so daddy was on the small side. People
are always looking for dogs under 30 lbs and she is that. This medium size pup
is looking for a loving home and should make a wonderful family pet!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the
website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment