Tuesday, March 14, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



Jill is a 9-month-old Lab mix. She is a sweet and social girl and only weighs 25 lbs so daddy was on the small side. People are always looking for dogs under 30 lbs and she is that. This medium size pup is looking for a loving home and should make a wonderful family pet!

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment