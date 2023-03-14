Local unemployment increased slightly between December and January.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.6 percent in January, up from 2.3 percent the month before.
123 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4741.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was the same as the statewide unemployment average.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in January – that was up from 2.1 percent the month before.
124 people were out of work in gulf County in January.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.3 percent in January.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.8 percent.
