FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Ariel is an 18 mo old Lab/Bully mix and a total lovebug. This sweet girl loves nothing more than to give hugs and get belly rubs. She is a real people pleaser and she loves other dogs. She weighs 42 lbs and should make a wonderful family pet for some lucky family!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
