Monday, March 6, 2023

The Florida legislature has approved a bill reinstating the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District, now it just needs the governor’s signature

The Florida legislature has approved a bill reinstating the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District, now it just needs the governor’s signature.       

 

The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District was dissolved in a battle between the state and the Disney Corporation when the legislature voted to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement district.  .

 

The move actually dissolved all special districts that were created prior to 1968 when the Florida Constitution was ratified – and that includes the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District.

 

House Bill 13B re-establishes the water district and ensures that it can continue to collect money and issue bonds,

 

It also removes the separate positions of board secretary and board treasurer; creating the position of board secretary-treasurer.

 

The bill was approved by the legislature on March 2nd and sent to the Governor for final approval.

 

 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment