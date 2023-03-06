The Florida legislature has approved a bill reinstating the
Eastpoint Water and Sewer District, now it just needs the governor’s signature.
The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District was dissolved in a battle
between the state and the Disney Corporation when the legislature voted to
dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement district.
.
The move actually dissolved all special districts that were
created prior to 1968 when the Florida Constitution was ratified – and that
includes the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District.
House Bill 13B re-establishes the water district and ensures
that it can continue to collect money and issue bonds,
It also removes the separate positions of board secretary and
board treasurer; creating the position of board secretary-treasurer.
The bill was approved by the legislature on March 2nd
and sent to the Governor for final approval.
