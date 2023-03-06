The City of Apalachicola will hold the second in a series of public workshops on Tuesday afternoon to discuss preliminary review findings of the city’s comprehensive plan.
The review, which is being funded through a Department of Economic Opportunity Community Planning Technical Assistance Grant, compares the City’s comprehensive plan against state requirements that have gone into effect since the last time the City updated the planning document in 2013.
The March 7th workshop will include recommendations not covered in the February 7 workshop.
Interested parties may view the proposed recommendations online at Cityofapalachicola.com.
The public workshop will be held on Tuesday, March the 7th at 3 pm at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
The public is encouraged to attend and community input is invited.
