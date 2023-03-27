Monday, March 27, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Buster is a 10-week-old Bully mix puppy and everything a puppy should be!  He is happy, social and playful and we just love his wrinkled brow.  He looks like he's trying to figure everything out but mostly he's waiting for his family to come to the shelter and adopt him so that he can grow up in a loving home!

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.



