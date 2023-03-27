FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Buster is a 10-week-old Bully mix puppy and everything a
puppy should be! He is happy, social and playful and we just love his
wrinkled brow. He looks like he's trying to figure everything out but
mostly he's waiting for his family to come to the shelter and adopt him so that
he can grow up in a loving home!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment