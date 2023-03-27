St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Apollo! I am a 4-year-old 55-pound Akita/Shepherd
mix. I love long walks and playing in water. I know several commands and am a
very fast learner. I am a very affectionate boy! I would prefer to be the only
pet in the home and I would do best in a home without small children. I was
seized from an abusive home so I do come with some quirks. I am a little leery
of men at first but I turn into the biggest cuddler once I get to know you. My
adoption fee has been covered so all I need now is the perfect person to come
and take me home!!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
