St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




 

Hi, I'm Apollo! I am a 4-year-old 55-pound Akita/Shepherd mix. I love long walks and playing in water. I know several commands and am a very fast learner. I am a very affectionate boy! I would prefer to be the only pet in the home and I would do best in a home without small children. I was seized from an abusive home so I do come with some quirks. I am a little leery of men at first but I turn into the biggest cuddler once I get to know you. My adoption fee has been covered so all I need now is the perfect person to come and take me home!!  

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




