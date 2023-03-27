The Catch A Special Thrill
for Kids Foundation will host a free boating and fishing event for children
with special needs on Saturday, May 6th in Lanark Village.
The event is open to all children, ages 6-18, no matter their
disability.
The C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation is in its 32nd year of
celebrating children with special needs by providing free boating and fishing
events for them to enjoy the outdoors.
At each event, participants receive a free fishing pole, tackle
box, event t-shirt, cap, award plaque, and lunch.
A morning of fishing will be followed by a picnic lunch for all
and an awards ceremony for the kids.
Experienced volunteer boaters will take the kids boating.
The Lanark Village event will be held on Saturday, May the 6th
from 8:30 to 1 at the Lanark Boat Club.
Participants must pre-register online at https://castforkids.org/event/kidsonthecoast/
Space is limited to the first 40 children who register.
No comments:
Post a Comment