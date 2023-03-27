Local unemployment dropped slightly between January and February.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.5 percent in February, down from 2.6 percent the month before.
122 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4803.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was the same as the statewide unemployment average.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percent in February – that was down from 2.3 percent the month before.
122 people were out of work in gulf County in February.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.3 percent in February.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.8 percent.
