Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County last week

Monday, March 27, 2023

Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County this week.

 

The algae were found in background concentrations in two samples taken from Gulf County last week; it was also found in samples taken from Bay and Pasco Counties.

 

The samples were taken near Blacks Island, East of the St. Joe Bay and from Eagle Harbor, Southeast of the St. Joe Bay.

 

Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called Karenia brevis.

 

In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills. 

 

Red tide can also affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.

 



