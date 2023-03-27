Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County last week

Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf
County this week.
The algae were found in background concentrations
in two samples taken from Gulf County last week; it was also found in samples
taken from Bay and Pasco Counties.
The samples were taken near Blacks Island, East of
the St. Joe Bay and from Eagle Harbor, Southeast of the St. Joe Bay.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called
Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes
the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish
kills.
Red tide can also affect humans causing skin, eye
and throat irritation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
