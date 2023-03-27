Monday, March 27, 2023

Local elementary school students faced off last week in the annual 4-H public speaking contest.

 

The students, who represented all of Franklin County’s public elementary schools, as well as home schoolers, had to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of 3 judges.

 

There were 11 contestants in the 4th and 5th grade division, and 9 in the 6th grade division.

 

This year's winner in the 6th grade division was Ava Everett from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School who spoke on being an identical twin.

 

Second place went to her twin, Zoe Everett, also from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School, who spoke on why school should have a later start time.

 

3rd place in the 6th grade division went to Neveah Sims from the Franklin County School, who spoke about her school.

 

The winner in the 4th and 5th grade division was Logan Fuentes, who attended the Baptist School in Apalachicola, for his speech on his Spanish heritage.

 

Second place went to Joshua Allen, who is homeschooled.

 

His topic was “astronauts” and for full disclosure, he is my son.

 

3rd place in the 4th and 5th grade division went to Kai Rodriguez from the ABC School who spoke on the A Day of Skiing.

 

Other speech topics included World War 2, pandas, my dog, U-boat history and My trip to Lakeland.

 

All of the contestants got plaques – the winners get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.

 

The 1st place winners will also represent Franklin County at the District Competition in April.




