Local
elementary school students faced off last week in the annual 4-H public
speaking contest.
The students, who represented all
of Franklin County’s public elementary schools, as well as home schoolers, had
to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel
of 3 judges.
There were 11 contestants in the 4th
and 5th grade division, and 9 in the 6th grade division.
This year's winner in the 6th grade
division was Ava Everett from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School who spoke on
being an identical twin.
Second place went to her twin, Zoe
Everett, also from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School, who spoke on why school
should have a later start time.
3rd place in the 6th
grade division went to Neveah Sims from the Franklin County School, who spoke
about her school.
The winner in the 4th and 5th grade
division was Logan Fuentes, who attended the Baptist School in Apalachicola,
for his speech on his Spanish heritage.
Second place went to Joshua Allen,
who is homeschooled.
His topic was “astronauts” and for
full disclosure, he is my son.
3rd place in the 4th and 5th grade
division went to Kai Rodriguez from the ABC School who spoke on the A Day of
Skiing.
Other speech topics included World
War 2, pandas, my dog, U-boat history and My trip to Lakeland.
All of the contestants got plaques
– the winners get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.
The 1st place winners will also
represent Franklin County at the District Competition in April.
No comments:
Post a Comment