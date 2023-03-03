Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Wyatt Espalin 7-10.
With the Ocoee River in East Tennessee as the backdrop, and North Georgia on the horizon, Wyatt Espalin’s debut album, Songwriter/Singer (2015), was born. Entertaining audiences in his hometown of Hiawassee, Georgia as early as age eight, Wyatt’s passion for music was obvious, even from the music barn stage built by his grandfather on the campground where Wyatt was raised.
wyattespalinmusic.com/
Saturday – Open 5-10. Our Sixth Birthday Party
5-6 – New York Dave
6-7 – Eva Via
7-10 – The Smolderin’ Embers
Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday-Saturday 4-10
Coming up:
Tuesday March 7 – Singo
Wednesday March 8 – Evan Barber
Thursday March 9 – Janelle Frost
Friday March 10 – George Ausman and CW
Saturday March 11 – Tony Caradonna
