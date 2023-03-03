Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Friday, March 3, 2023

Join us at 306 Reid Avenue at 1pm for the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of St. Joe Sno Co & Fro Yo!

First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


We look forward to seeing you on Reid Avenue!


This Saturday at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST


Join the community in a local freshwater catfish fry Saturday to benefit for very expansive and unexpected repairs to Joey Jernigan's wheelchair lift.


The event is being coordinated by Rob Martin, Jamie Commander & Bob Wahl.


You can also donate at https://gofund.me/e05fd550


March 10-12, 2023, at Frank Pate Park, Port St. Joe


Join us in beautiful Port St Joe, FL for our 3rd annual pickleball tournament. March 10-12 next to the beautiful St. Joseph Bay.


All proceeds go to support the Florida Coastal Conservancy to help protect sea turtle nests on our local beaches.


Have a ball at our Pickleball for Sea Turtles Tournament!


Women's Doubles, Men's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles tournaments; age categories are 16+, 50+, 60+, and 70+. Registration fee is $40 plus $10 for a second tournament.


220 Reid Avenue

﻿

LIVE MUSIC SERIES -10:30am-12:30pm

3/11 Ferrin Newman 

3/18 Walter Woodrick 

3/25 Carol Hairris


Beach & Bay Babies

FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023 AT 10 AM – 11 AM

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

Celebrate World Wildlife Day by learning about our baby birds, turtles, beach mice & more! Park Rangers and special expert guests will be joining us to discuss all the baby critters that make the beaches and bay so special.

Program is free with paid park entry.

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

﻿

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET - Billy Rigsby Band

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023 AT 11 AM

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for the shrimp boil and to cut the ribbon welcoming the Point South Marina - Port St. Joe to our business community. Baysavers Florida will be on hand for the celebration! We look forward to seeing you April 14 at 5pm at the marina.

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Wyatt Espalin 7-10.

With the Ocoee River in East Tennessee as the backdrop, and North Georgia on the horizon, Wyatt Espalin’s debut album, Songwriter/Singer (2015), was born. Entertaining audiences in his hometown of Hiawassee, Georgia as early as age eight, Wyatt’s passion for music was obvious, even from the music barn stage built by his grandfather on the campground where Wyatt was raised.

Saturday – Open 5-10. Our Sixth Birthday Party

5-6 – New York Dave

6-7 – Eva Via

7-10 – The Smolderin’ Embers


Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday-Saturday 4-10


Coming up:

Tuesday March 7 – Singo

Wednesday March 8 – Evan Barber

Thursday March 9 – Janelle Frost

Friday March 10 – George Ausman and CW

Saturday March 11 – Tony Caradonna


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

