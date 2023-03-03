The 41st Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff
will be held on Saturday.
The chili cookoff is the primary fundraiser for the St.
George Island Volunteer Firefighters and First Responders unit.
A major part of the event is the annual auction, which is
being held on-line again this year.
You can join the auction now on Facebook, just look for 2023
chili cookoff on-line auction.
There will also be the Red Pepper Run 5K starting at 8 AM in
front of Paddy's Raw Bar.
The International Chili Cookoff Competition, Food Sales, and
Retail Booth will be set up at the public beach parking lot next to the
lighthouse.
They will be selling chili, chili dogs, hot dogs and more.
There will also be a partner event Chili Crawl where you can
go to various locations around the island and taste chili and enjoy the live
music and other fun activities the participants have set up.
Maps for the chili crawl will be available at the chili crawl
tent at the center of the island.
And be sure to keep up with the chili cookoff on their
website at http://www.stgeorgeislandchilicookoff.com for the latest
information.
