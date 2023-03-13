Getting to and from Tallahassee might take a little longer as work continues on Crawfordville Highway through Wakulla County.
Beginning today, northbound and southbound traffic on Crawfordville Highway will be shifted to the newly constructed roadway from East Ivan Road to just south of Woodrich Road.
The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as motorists travel northbound and southbound.
Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
Beginning today, northbound and southbound traffic on Crawfordville Highway will be shifted to the newly constructed roadway from East Ivan Road to just south of Woodrich Road.
The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as motorists travel northbound and southbound.
Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment