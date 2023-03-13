Legend of Tate's Hell, March 18 at 10 am ET

Legend of Tate's Hell: History Program
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a history program entitled, “The Legend of Tate's Hell”. This program will explore the many facets of the legend of Tate’s Hell, the misadventures and fate of Cebe Tate, and how Tate's Hell State Forest got its name. The FSU Department of Communications’ 1983 short film, “A Tale of Tate’s Hell” will be shown. Florida Folk musician, Frank Lindamood, will perform the Ballad of Tate’s Hell by Will McLean. Wildlife and landscape photos taken in Tate’s Hell by Jon Johnson will be displayed. This program will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 10 am - 12 pm in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, FL. There is no charge for this event.
Photo courtesy of the Florida Forest Service
The opening line of the film says, "In the folk region, people are wedded to the land, and the land holds memories. The people themselves possess identity and ancestry, through continuous occupation of the same soil. Local events can flower into legend and ballad and proverb, and village ways can harden into custom." Richard M. Corson in American Folklore
Sponsored by C-Quarters Marina and Shaun Donahoe Realty. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
