Big Bend Hospice, working with Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola, recently held a successful nutritional drink drive for Hospice patients.
Their 2023 drive collected over 300 bottles of Nutritional drinks.
Terminally ill individuals don’t consume food and drink in the same manner they always have; a decrease in appetite and thirst is a natural progression of the body slowing down.
That’s why partnerships with places like Trinity Episcopal Church are so important; their support allows patients experiencing nausea or difficulty swallowing to continue receiving important nutrients, helping to sustain them through the end of life.
If you would like to partner with Big Bend Hospice or learn more about how to get involved, please contact Kara Walker at kmwalker@bigbendhospice.org.
