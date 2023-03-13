St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Nancy Grace! I am a 3-4 year old medium-hair cat. I
was recently surrendered to SJBHS because my owner had too many cats. I am
incredibly cuddly and love to get pets! I am pretty good with other cats and I
don't have a problem with dogs either. I am litterbox trained and a very
clean eater. I am very laid back and I would make a great couch buddy. Come by
the shelter to meet me and all of my friends in the cat room!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment