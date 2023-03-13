Monday, March 13, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

Hi, I'm Nancy Grace! I am a 3-4 year old medium-hair cat. I was recently surrendered to SJBHS because my owner had too many cats. I am incredibly cuddly and love to get pets! I am pretty good with other cats and I don't have a problem with dogs either. I am litterbox trained and a very clean eater. I am very laid back and I would make a great couch buddy. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends in the cat room! 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




