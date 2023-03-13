Monday, March 13, 2023

This month marks the 40th anniversary of Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse

Florida was the first state in the country to establish a missing persons clearinghouse.  

 

Over the past 40 years, more than 1,600 missing persons have been directly recovered through their efforts, roughly 40 every year. 

 

The Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse assists law enforcement and families in locating missing persons by providing investigative research, collecting and disseminating information and engaging the public in the search. 

 

They also work with other states, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,  INTERPOL and state partners to exchange information, tips and leads about missing persons to ensure the best chance of recovery.

 

In addition, the clearinghouse works with the Medical Examiners Commission on the Unidentified Deceased Initiative, combining DNA collection with missing person’s investigative efforts. 

 

Five types of alerts are distributed by The Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse; AMBER Alerts, Missing Child Alerts, Blue Alerts, Purple Alerts and Silver Alerts. 

 

You can sign up to receive alert notifications by visiting http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/

 




