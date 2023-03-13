This month marks the 40th anniversary of
Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.
Florida
was the first state in the country to establish a missing persons
clearinghouse.
Over
the past 40 years, more than 1,600 missing persons have been directly recovered
through their efforts, roughly 40 every year.
The Missing Endangered Persons
Information Clearinghouse assists law enforcement and families in locating
missing persons by providing investigative research, collecting and
disseminating information and engaging the public in the search.
They
also work with other states, the National Center for Missing and
Exploited Children, INTERPOL and state partners to exchange information,
tips and leads about missing persons to ensure the best chance of recovery.
In addition, the clearinghouse works
with the Medical Examiners Commission on the Unidentified Deceased Initiative,
combining DNA collection with missing person’s investigative efforts.
Five types of alerts are
distributed by The Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse; AMBER
Alerts, Missing Child Alerts, Blue Alerts, Purple Alerts and Silver
Alerts.
You can
sign up to receive alert notifications by visiting http://www.
No comments:
Post a Comment