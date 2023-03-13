The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is trying to
get a better understanding of what’s happening with mutton snapper in the Gulf
of Mexico.
The Council is asking that fishermen report any trends or
interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may
not be aware of yet.
The information will help to inform scientists and managers
as they formulate a current understanding of the mutton snapper stock and will
be especially useful before a scientific stock assessment of mutton snapper
begins this spring.
The Fishery Management Council has created an on-line
Fisherman Feedback Tool where you can post any information.
We have posted the link to the Fisherman Feedback tool at
oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
Responses are needed by April the 7th.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN4LzIikeLg6XVHL6_PtvZ30ek7yN4eQFPr7CVfbbuWnIMyQ/viewform
