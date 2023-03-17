Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the bill reinstating the
Eastpoint Water and Sewer District.
The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District was dissolved last
year in a battle between the state and the Disney Corporation when the
legislature voted to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement district.
The move actually dissolved all special districts that were
created prior to 1968 when the Florida Constitution was ratified – and that
includes the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District.
The water and sewer district is extremely important as
Eastpoint is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth, particularly
commercial growth, which is only possible because of the central system that
Eastpoint Water and Sewer District operates.
Their services not only allow for future expansion, but also
help protect the Apalachicola Bay from runoff and other pollution.
House Bill 13B re-established the water district and ensures
that it can continue to collect money and issue bonds,
It also removes the separate positions of board secretary and
board treasurer; creating the position of board secretary-treasurer.
The bill was approved by the legislature on March 2nd
and approved by the Governor on March 15th.
No comments:
Post a Comment