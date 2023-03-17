Friday, March 17, 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the bill reinstating the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed the bill reinstating the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District.      

 

The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District was dissolved last year in a battle between the state and the Disney Corporation when the legislature voted to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement district.

 

The move actually dissolved all special districts that were created prior to 1968 when the Florida Constitution was ratified – and that includes the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District.

 

The water and sewer district is extremely important as Eastpoint is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth, particularly commercial growth, which is only possible because of the central system that Eastpoint Water and Sewer District operates.

 

Their services not only allow for future expansion, but also help protect the Apalachicola Bay from runoff and other pollution.

 

House Bill 13B re-established the water district and ensures that it can continue to collect money and issue bonds,

 

It also removes the separate positions of board secretary and board treasurer; creating the position of board secretary-treasurer.

 

The bill was approved by the legislature on March 2nd and approved by the Governor on March 15th.

 





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment