Friday, March 17, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Beach & Bay Babies

FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023 AT 10 AM – 11 AM

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

Celebrate World Wildlife Day by learning about our baby birds, turtles, beach mice & more! Park Rangers and special expert guests will be joining us to discuss all the baby critters that make the beaches and bay so special.

Program is free with paid park entry.

Grab a cup of coffee or organic tea and enjoy a morning of great music!

220 Reid Avenue

﻿

LIVE MUSIC SERIES -10:30am-12:30pm

3/11 Ferrin Newman 

3/18 Walter Woodrick 

3/25 Carol Hairris


Saturday, March 18 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

MORE INFORMATION HERE!

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

﻿

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET - Billy Rigsby Band

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023 AT 11 AM

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for the shrimp boil and to cut the ribbon welcoming the Point South Marina - Port St. Joe to our business community. Baysavers Florida will be on hand for the celebration! We look forward to seeing you April 14 at 5pm at the marina.

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. PSJ Ukulele Orchestra 5-6:30

The orchestra, made up of locals, will be playing some Irish tunes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.


Joseph Brooks 7-10.

Singer/Songwriter

www.facebook.com/josephbrooksmusic


Saturday – Open 5-10. Molly Thomas and Amelia White 7-10

“Over the last couple of decades, East Nashville fixture Amelia White has built a folk-pop catalog that’s as unfussy as it is consistent in quality, and full of insinuating hooks, slyly sleepy singing and lean, jangly backing. “Rhythm of the Rain,” the title cut of the album she released in January, looks at the current political frenzy from a seasoned, bohemian remove.”

ameliawhite.com

-Jewly Hight NPR MUSIC Aug. 19 2019

“Molly Thomas sings what my guts can’t find the words to say. She offers us the freedom to sit back and listen while she explores heartache on our behalf. I feel lucky I found her music.”

facebook.com/mollyewingthomas/

– Jason Segel (actor)



Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday 4-10

https://food-truck-106978.square.site/


Coming up:

Tuesday March 21 – Open Mic

Wednesday March 22 – Jay Gurley

Thursday March 23 – Caitlin Rushing

Friday March 24 – Downriver Dan

Saturday March 25 – Jimmy Mowery

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

Friday, St. Paddy’s Party with Scratch 2020 - Thai Chanda food truck


Saturday, Zach McFarland 6-9pm and karaoke at 9pm - Patches On the Go food truck

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm


Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

