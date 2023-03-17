Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. PSJ Ukulele Orchestra 5-6:30
The orchestra, made up of locals, will be playing some Irish tunes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Joseph Brooks 7-10.
Singer/Songwriter
www.facebook.com/josephbrooksmusic
Saturday – Open 5-10. Molly Thomas and Amelia White 7-10
“Over the last couple of decades, East Nashville fixture Amelia White has built a folk-pop catalog that’s as unfussy as it is consistent in quality, and full of insinuating hooks, slyly sleepy singing and lean, jangly backing. “Rhythm of the Rain,” the title cut of the album she released in January, looks at the current political frenzy from a seasoned, bohemian remove.”
ameliawhite.com
-Jewly Hight NPR MUSIC Aug. 19 2019
“Molly Thomas sings what my guts can’t find the words to say. She offers us the freedom to sit back and listen while she explores heartache on our behalf. I feel lucky I found her music.”
facebook.com/mollyewingthomas/
– Jason Segel (actor)
Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday 4-10
https://food-truck-106978.square.site/
Coming up:
Tuesday March 21 – Open Mic
Wednesday March 22 – Jay Gurley
Thursday March 23 – Caitlin Rushing
Friday March 24 – Downriver Dan
Saturday March 25 – Jimmy Mowery
