If you have ever wanted to be a lighthouse keeper, now is your
chance.
The Friends of St. Marks Wildlife Refuge is accepting
applications to operate the historic St. Marks Lighthouse keeper’s quarter’s
museum every Thursday through Sunday.
The St. Marks Lighthouse is the second oldest lighthouse in
Florida and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The lighthouse is on the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge
south of Tallahassee and is owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
If you want to spend your time in a beautiful and historic
setting, meeting and greeting people from around the world, then this is your
opportunity!
Applicants must be 18 years old and be able to commit to at
least 24 hours/week.
You will have to speak with visitors, provide a warm and
welcoming atmosphere, and learn quickly.
A full list of duties is available on request.
Call 850.491.6074 with questions.
