If you plan on doing some boating this year, then you might want to sign up for a boating safety class now.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that, of the accidents where the level of operator education was known, 72 percent of boating deaths occurred on boats where the boat operator had never received boating education instruction.
In 2021, all boaters born after January the 1st, 1988 are required to have a Boating Safety Education ID Card to legally operate a boat of 10 hp or greater in Florida.
Luckily there are plenty of on-line courses specifically designed for Florida boaters.
For a summary of Florida’s regulations and available safety courses, go on-line to MyFWC.com/Boating
