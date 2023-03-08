Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Natural Retreats collection of brands offers travelers a distinguished selection of properties in iconic destinations across the United States—from the granite peaks of the Rockies to the desert oasis of Palm Springs to the epic views of Big Sky to the luminous waters of the Forgotten Coast.


Their commitment is to provide distinctively personalized service to both homeowners and guests in all 16 of their destinations. Natural Retreats believes travel is fundamental to the well-being of the individual and essential to the greater good of society.


They offer a portfolio of handpicked, professionally managed vacation homes with well-appointed amenities in destinations intentionally selected for their remarkable beauty and unique vacation opportunities.

Natural Retreats. Travel inspired. Travel well. Travel on.


Natural Retreats

US East Office: +1 877 805 7794

US West Office: +1 888 451 0156

concierge@naturalretreats.com

www.naturalretreats.com

Wewa Ace Hardware offers a vast selection of inventory that includes but is not limited to Yeti, farm supplies, electrical supplies, plumbing supplies, power and hand tools, hardware, paint, keys, lumber, household items , seasonal supplies and pool supplies, Purina feed, lawn and garden, hunting and fishing gear and so much more!!


Wewa Ace Hardware is committed to being "the Helpful Place" by offering their customers personal service, quality products and convenient shopping experience from the local experts who know you best. As the helpful hardware folks in your neighborhood, they promise that helping you is the most important thing they have to do today!


Wewa Ace Hardware

702 N Highway 71, Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-4000


dawnace910@gmail.com

http://bit.ly/3YD3ABQ


Store hours

Mon - Fri 7:30am - 5:30pm | Sat 7:30am - 5:30pm | Sun 12:00pm - 5:00pm CT

Bayou Boat Rentals is eager to be part of your vacation in the Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Florida area!


Their pet-friendly Suzuki & Yamaha powered rental boats give you a whole day of bay fishing, shelling, snorkeling, picnicking and watching the dolphins play. Dive flags are provided on the rental boats. 


Rental boats easily accommodate groups of 2-10 people and they are great for all ages, so bring the babies and grandparents as everyone enjoys learning about the marine life and the beautiful beaches.

Pack a cooler with your favorite beverages (BYOB) and snacks and enjoy an exceptional day on the beautiful, charming bay.!

 

Bayou Boat Rentals

1989 County Rd 30A, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 441-9343

www.bayouboatrentalspsj.com

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:


Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET - Billy Rigsby Band

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel

Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!

Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.



Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


