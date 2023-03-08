Lt. Dan Sea Turtle Release!

Lt. Dan is a Kemp's Ridley who was brought in by an anonymous, concerned fisherman, but has been deemed healthy enough to be sent back home. Our 'shell-ebrity' has been awaiting his release since his last check-up on Tuesday, March 7th, passing with flying colors!
Kemp's Ridleys or Lepidochelys kempii, is the most endangered and rarest sea turtle out of all seven known species; its nesting population dwindles between ~7,000-9,000 due to climate change, vessel strikes, and being caught in fishing gear. In 1970 this species was listed as Critically Endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Conservation Act, followed by the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 1973!
Adults are mainly limited to the Gulf of Mexico, but juveniles range from tropical to temperate coastal areas in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean, and the east coast of the United States. Kemp's Ridleys can measure up to ~2ft in length and weigh between 70-108 lbs., nesting more often than other species every 1-3 years on average. Each season, females nest 2-3 times in mass synchronization called arribadas, laying an average of 110 eggs per nest.
We at Gulf Specimen wish Lt. Dan great luck and a happy farewell, as he is faced with finally returning home!
No comments:
Post a Comment