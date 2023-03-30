NOAA Fisheries FishNews — March 30

While players duel it out on the court this week, we’re keeping score of all the ways marsh habitat plays an important role in the protection and restoration work we do for communities, fish, and wildlife. From March 27 to April 3, NOAA is taking a courtside look at how we protect and restore marsh habitat to sustain fisheries, recover protected species, and maintain resilient coastal ecosystems and communities. Follow #MarshMadness on @NOAAHabitat!
Highlights
New genome sequencing reveals the reason behind Southern Resident killer whales' failure to thrive. On this episode of Dive In with NOAA Fisheries podcast, we talk with Dr. Mike Ford, a senior research scientist at the Northwest Fisheries Science Center and senior author of the new analysis of the recently sequenced Southern Resident killer whale genome.
In honor of Women’s History Month, we’re introducing you to Dr. Katherine Bemis, an expert on marine fishes and a research zoologist with NOAA’s National Systematics Laboratory.
The NOAA Small Business Innovation Research Program is searching for volunteers with expertise in aquaculture, sustainable fisheries, and marine species management to serve as proposal reviewers for our seed funding competition. Proposal review for this year’s competition will begin in April.
Alaska
Science is exciting! For Jim Thorson, a scientist and researcher at Alaska Fisheries Science Center, it’s the family business.
New research allows scientists to predict the growth, survival, and reproductive strategies of all known fish in the world by modeling species traits. These results allow for more effective ecosystem-based fisheries management.
Pacific Islands
One Health is a collaborative and transdisciplinary approach—working at the local, regional, national, and global levels—to achieve optimal health outcomes for humans and ecosystems by recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment. One Health Month highlights threats to endangered Hawaiian monk seals and how you can help.
The Hawaiian monk seal is one of the most endangered seal species in the world and a significant conservation priority for NOAA. However, there are some adult female Hawaiian monk seals, referred to as “matriarchs,” that contribute to the recovery of the species through their offspring. Learn about trailblazing female monk seals who have helped build the endangered seal species population in the main Hawaiian Islands.
Southeast
NOAA’s largest wetland restoration project ever is ahead of schedule and is on track to be completed months earlier than anticipated! With more than 1,070 acres of the massive project complete, the marsh creation project is well ahead of schedule. When finished, the Upper Barataria Marsh Creation project in coastal Louisiana will create habitat, reduce erosion, and protect communities.
NOAA Fisheries scientists Derke Snodgrass and Eric Orbesen ventured to the southern Caribbean in February to satellite tag highly migratory species around the waters of Curaçao. They focused on satellite tagging to capture data that will add to our growing knowledge on yellowfin tuna habitat use and movement patterns.
New England/Mid-Atlantic
The Middle Peninsula of Virginia faces some big challenges. It suffers from the highest rate of sea level rise just about anywhere on the East Coast, and its coastal communities are changing fast. Watch this video to learn about the challenges the area faces from climate change—and the projects we’re working on with partners to enhance coastal resilience.
The NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office just released its Biennial Report to Congress for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The report includes highlights from the past 2 years and describes work on fisheries science, oyster restoration, environmental education, climate, observations, and more.
Gabrielle Clardy is the Groundfish Program Assistant Area Lead for the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Fisheries Monitoring and Operations Branch. Much of her work focuses on planning, coordinating, and executing at-sea monitoring coverage in the Northeast by working with sector managers and fishery monitoring service provider companies.
Upcoming Deadlines
March 31: Comment deadline extended for Draft National Seafood Strategy
March 31: Comments due for National Nature Assessment
March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
April 17: Comments due for NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement Draft Enforcement Priorities 2023–2027
April 24: Entries due for 2023 Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Endangered Species Art Contest
April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity
April 30: Deadline for Atlantic Shark Art Contest
May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems
Upcoming Events
April 1–7: Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting
April 3–6: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting
April 3–7: Turtle Excluder Device Outreach and Courtesy Inspection Schedule (Mississippi)
April 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting
April 6–11: North Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting
April 17–21: Turtle Excluder Device Outreach and Courtesy Inspection Schedule (Eastern Louisiana)
April 18–20: New England Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting
May 20–21: Ocean Fun Days 2023
