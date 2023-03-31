The Apalachicola Bay System initiative is looking for oyster boats with culling boards to help create some oyster reefs near Cat Point.
The Apalachicola Bay System initiative was designed to learn what has led to the decline of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem and to develop a restoration plan for the bay.
The Apalachicola Bay once produced about 10 percent of the nation's eastern oyster supply, but the fishery collapsed in 2013.
A moratorium on commercial oyster harvesting in the bay is in effect and could last till 2025.
As part of the project to restore the oyster population, the Initiative plans to build 16 reefs at Northern Cat Point.
Some of the reefs will be limerock, and some will be limerock and shell.
The group needs help putting out the material and are looking for people who have boats with culling boards to help in the effort.
The work would last for a few weeks.
To find out more, call 850-524-8453 as soon as possible.
