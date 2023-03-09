NOAA Fisheries FishNews — March 9

Upcoming Deadlines
March 10: Nominations due for Alaska Salmon Research Task Force
March 13: Nominations due for Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee
March 13: Comments due for Proposed Incidental Take Regulations for the Sunrise Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project
March 16: Comments due for Draft National Seafood Strategy
March 31: Comments due for National Nature Assessment
March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
April 24: Entries due for 2023 Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Endangered Species Art Contest
April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity
May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems
View more news and announcements
No comments:
Post a Comment