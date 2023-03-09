Thursday, March 9, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — March 9

FishNews masthead

MARCH 9, 2023

750x500-genevieve-bernatchez-marsh-nefsc

NOAA Celebrates Women's History Month

Celebrate Women's History Month with us by meeting some of our colleagues across the country and getting a closer look at their many contributions.

Northeast Women's History Month Series

750x500-changhua-weng-coastal-hike-nefsc

To celebrate Women’s History Month, our Northeast Fisheries Science Center asked a few of our women scientists to talk about their science journey, what they love most about their job or career, what advice they have for the next generation of women scientists, and more. We talked with physical science technician Genevieve Bernatchez and social scientist Changhua Weng.

Highlights

Reminder: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Nominations Deadline Is March 13

MAFAC-Members-PuertoRico-conch-session

NOAA Fisheries is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. The Committee advises the Secretary of Commerce on all living marine resource matters that are the responsibility of the Department of Commerce. Nominations will be accepted through March 13.

Seafood Expo North America 2023

750x500-variety-seafood-on-ice

Seafood Expo North America is a leading trade event for all sectors of the seafood industry. The Expo will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from March 12–14, 2023. Visit us at Booth #181 and join us for our NOAA Leadership Update: Supporting the U.S. Seafood Industry Through Science and Strategy.

Call for Input to Shape First U.S. National Nature Assessment

Nature is important in its own right and provides value to the lives of all Americans. The Office of Science and Technology Policy, on behalf of the United States Global Change Research Program, requests input from the public to help shape the first U.S. National Nature Assessment. The goal of the assessment is to assess and track the state of the nation's natural resources, services, and uses in a changing climate. What should it include? What questions should it help answer? Submit comments by March 31.

Catch Up on Our Podcast

750x500-fish-survey-scuba-diver-surrounded-by-fish

In our podcast, Dive In with NOAA Fisheries, we talk with the scientists, experts, and officials doing the work to keep our marine species, habitats, and environments healthy and sustainable for the communities that depend on them. Learn about our podcast and catch up on past episodes.

Alaska

SeaWorld San Antonio Celebrates Tyonek’s 5-Year Anniversary at the Park

750x500-AKR-Tyonek-SeaWorld-SanAntone

In 2017, a 1-month-old beluga was found stranded on a mudflat in Cook Inlet, Alaska, by a NOAA enforcement officer. Read about the success story behind the rescue and rehabilitation of this baby beluga and his 4,000-mile journey.

West Coast

Video: Interested in Working for NOAA Fisheries? Work With Us!

750x500-dereka-chargualaf-data-recording

From supporting growth and development and rewarding careers in public service, to finding family-life balance and flexibility, our staff share why they love working for NOAA Fisheries West Coast in this video.

Southern Residents Work Harder for Prey, but Catch Fewer Fish, New Research Finds

Southern-Resident-Killer-Whale-breaching-NWFSC

Resident killer whales such as the Southern Residents set themselves apart from other killer whales by behavior more than appearance. New research shows that Southern Resident killer whales may also differ from the Northern Resident killer whale population that mainly reside in Canadian waters off British Columbia. This is the latest post from the Southern Resident Connections series.

Unsettled Pacific Ocean Offers Surprises as Climate Change Alters Ecosystem

750x499-big-sur-coastline-noaa-cinms

Ecological relationships across the Pacific Coast that once guided annual expectations such as salmon returns are evolving as climate change disrupts long-standing connections. NOAA Fisheries researchers report these findings in their latest Ecosystem Status Report for the California Current Ecosystem.

Volunteer Group Responds to Strandings on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula

harbor-seal-release-port-angeles-harbor-MaryCampbell-FeiroMarineLifeCenter

Feiro Marine Life Center, a small but mighty organization focused on education and marine mammal stranding response, covers a large portion of Clallam County in Washington State. They play an essential role in helping NOAA Fisheries monitor and recover protected marine mammals, including endangered and threatened species.

Southeast

Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center

750x500-SEFSC-Erica-Rule-kayaking-girlscout-faces

As part of the Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center series, meet Chief of Staff for Science Planning and Operations Erica Rule and Communications Intern Ellie Hartman.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Habitat Restoration in the Great Lakes: By the Numbers

750x500-detroit-river-credit Friends of the Detroit River

NOAA’s habitat restoration work in the Great Lakes strengthens healthy fisheries and ecosystems, benefits local economies, and supports resilient communities.

Study Sharpens Atlantic Cod Stock Delineation

750x500-display-different-colors-of-cod-nefsc

An international group of researchers inventoried, summarized, and analyzed all relevant peer-reviewed information about Atlantic cod stock structure off New England. These researchers determined that the U.S. Northwest Atlantic is home to five distinct populations of Atlantic cod. Information from this study and ongoing stock research contribute to improving the chances for cod recovery.

How Will Changes in Habitat Affect Fish in and near the Chesapeake Bay?

750x500-Marsh-And-Sandbar-Credit-CBNERRVA

NOAA-funded research has explored how different species, including the commercially important summer flounder and black sea bass, may change their habitat use due to climate change.

Upcoming Deadlines

March 10: Nominations due for Alaska Salmon Research Task Force

March 13: Nominations due for Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

March 13: Comments due for Proposed Incidental Take Regulations for the Sunrise Wind Offshore Wind Farm Project

March 16: Comments due for Draft National Seafood Strategy

March 31: Comments due for National Nature Assessment

March 31: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service for the expansion of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program 

April 24: Entries due for 2023 Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Endangered Species Art Contest

April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity

May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

March 4–10: Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2023 Meeting

March 6–10: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council March 2023 Meeting

March 21: CELC Aquaculture Webinar—Documenting the underwater world of shellfish farms for science and public outreach

March 27–31: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council 194th Council Meeting

March 28–30: Protected Species Assessment Workshop III

April 1–7: Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting

April 3–6: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting

April 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment