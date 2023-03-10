Friday, March 10, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Join us as we officially welcome Goin' Coastal (formerly Bellou2) to the Gulf County Business Community.


WHEN: Saturday, March 11, 2023 - 12PM ET

WHERE: 301 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

We look forward to seeing you there!



March 10-12, 2023, at Frank Pate Park, Port St. Joe


Join us in beautiful Port St Joe, FL for our 3rd annual pickleball tournament. March 10-12 next to the beautiful St. Joseph Bay.


All proceeds go to support the Florida Coastal Conservancy to help protect sea turtle nests on our local beaches.


Have a ball at our Pickleball for Sea Turtles Tournament!


Women's Doubles, Men's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles tournaments; age categories are 16+, 50+, 60+, and 70+. Registration fee is $40 plus $10 for a second tournament.


Registration

220 Reid Avenue

LIVE MUSIC SERIES -10:30am-12:30pm

3/11 Ferrin Newman 

3/18 Walter Woodrick 

3/25 Carol Hairris


Beach & Bay Babies

FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023 AT 10 AM – 11 AM

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

Celebrate World Wildlife Day by learning about our baby birds, turtles, beach mice & more! Park Rangers and special expert guests will be joining us to discuss all the baby critters that make the beaches and bay so special.

Program is free with paid park entry.

Saturday, March 18 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

MORE INFORMATION HERE!

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET - Billy Rigsby Band

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023 AT 11 AM

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for the shrimp boil and to cut the ribbon welcoming the Point South Marina - Port St. Joe to our business community. Baysavers Florida will be on hand for the celebration! We look forward to seeing you April 14 at 5pm at the marina.

TODAY AT 8 PM – 11 PM

Bad Decisions at St Joe Bar & Package


St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. George Ausman and CW 7-10.

A compilation of Texas Hill Country Blues, folk, 60’s rock and roll, country and a few originals.

George Ausman Music


Saturday – Open 5-10. Tony Caradonna 7-10

Solo artist playing originals and covers.


Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday 4-10

https://food-truck-106978.square.site/


Coming up:

Wednesday March 15 – Hunter Wall

Thursday March 16 – Derrick Dorsey

Friday March 17 – Joseph Brooks

Saturday March 18 – Molly Thomas and Amelia White


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Friday Jason Byrd 6-9 pm and Karaoke at 9.

Saturday The Mae West Band 7-10, Karaoke starts at 10pm

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
850-227-1223 Office
Facebook


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

