Summer camp improvements, apple snail impacts, and more UF/IFAS news

|
Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
|
|
|
|
|For the week beginning March 6, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
TIMELY NEWS | Thinking about summer camps? It's about that time again for parents. Florida 4-H serves youth each summer in three camps across the state. Learn how they're making the best better for future campers. Contact us about locations in Niceville, Madison or Lake Placid >
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
Study dives into invasive apple snails' threat to Florida’s wetlands
Apple snails are found in freshwater lakes, rivers, streams, ponds and ditches throughout Florida, from Miami-Dade County to as far northeast as Nassau County, and as far west as Okaloosa County. Contact >
Youth-led research uncovers needs of those affected by parental incarceration
Through an approach called youth participatory action research, or YPAR, the University of Florida social scientists recruited and trained three young adults to conduct their own research on family member incarceration. Contact >
UF/IFAS, UF College of Medicine host 4th clinic, nutrition event to help farmworkers
The clinic will be held in conjunction with a UF/IFAS Extension agricultural employee safety training, in Arcadia on March 23. Contact >
En español: UF/IFAS y la Facultad de Medicina de UF se unen durante un evento de nutrición y seguridad laboral para ayudar a los trabajadores agrícolas. Contacto >
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CELEBRATING THE WOMEN OF UF/IFAS | Content that ties into Women's History Month.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No comments:
Post a Comment