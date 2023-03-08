Northwest District Clarifier Wastewater Newsletter

Mark Sumner is Our New
We are pleased to announce that Mark Sumner is the new Environmental Administrator over our Panama City and Tallahassee branch offices.
Mark has been with the department since 2006 and has a master's degree in Public Health specializing in Environmental Health. Prior to this position, Mark served the department as an Environmental Consultant focused on emergency response.
New Sanitary Sewer Overflow Resources
The Northwest District has created a useful SSO Sampling Guidance and SSO Testing Search Tool that includes waterbody identification (WBID) number, waterbody name, class, testing parameters and single sampling maximum limit for all the WBIDs in the Northwest District area.
If you have any questions or trouble with the testing search tool, please email
NWD_Wastewatercompliance@
Discharge Monitoring Report Reminders
View our Helpful Tips for Completing Discharge Monitoring Reports (DMR) document that includes how to report averages when the limit frequency is less than monitoring frequency (e.g., weekly average but biweekly monitoring).
Unlike calculating flow averages, the definitions in Rules 62-620.200 and 62-600.200, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), indicate that averages for most pollutants (excluding fecal coliform) and their associated effluent limitations are calculated based on the arithmetic mean of any samples collected during the period.
In accordance with Rule 62-620.610(18), F.A.C., when averaging results or determining other reporting values (e.g., maximums) for the DMRs, all observations obtained for a reporting period in accordance with DEP approved methods shall be used for each effluent quality parameter. Thus, even sample results that are in addition to the minimum monitoring requirements in a permit should be used to calculate the average, minimum and maximum values for reporting to the department.
Reporting Flow Summary:
- For monthly average flows, divide the total volume for the month by the number of days in the month.
- For annual average flows, divide the sum of the 12 monthly averages by 12 months or the sum of the total volume for the year by 365 days.
- Use zero for days or months of no discharge.
- Report in units as specified on the DMR.
Always submit comments on the DMR when exceedances occur to explain the potential cause and remedial actions taken.
NWD 2022 Plant Excellence Award Winner
Regional Utilities Sandestin Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) has been recognized as DEP's Northwest District 2022 Plant Excellence Award winner for Type I Domestic Wastewater Treatment Plants.
The program recognizes water and wastewater facilities that demonstrate operational excellence in innovative treatment; operation, maintenance and compliance; waste reduction and pollution prevention; and recycling.
NWD Director Elizabeth Orr with Regional Utilities Sandestin WWTP representatives.
Regional Utilities Sandestin implements a rigorous operations and maintenance program for the entire utility infrastructure and achieves high standards.
The utility focuses on consistent process control techniques for permit compliance, including tests to ensure continuous compliance with permit limits in real time. Results are evaluated daily to allow operators to make informed decisions concerning plant operations. Regional Utilities also utilizes Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology for gathering real-time data to monitor and control the plant’s equipment and processes.
Fecal Coliform Sampling
Sampling and analysis should be conducted in accordance with Code and Federal Regulations (CFR) 40 CFR 503.8 and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency publication Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTW) Sludge Sampling and Analysis Guidance Document, August 1989.
In cases where conflicts exist between 40 CFR 503.8 and the POTW Sludge Sampling and Analysis Guidance document, the requirements in 40 CFR Part 503.8 will apply.
Quality Assurance Audits
The quality assurance (QA) requirements for analytical laboratories and field activities are codified in Chapter 62-160, F.A.C., and the incorporated DEP Standard Operating Procedures. The department provides technical guidance and support for sample collection including appropriate techniques; field testing procedures and instrument calibration; quality control requirements; data interpretation; and analytical tests.
The department conducts various audits to determine compliance with the QA rules and specific project data quality objectives, and it provides assistance in implementing corrective actions for process improvement. Audits include on-site field and laboratory audits, records audits and project audits on completed work to determine the reliability and usability of the data.
- EzDMR
- Information Portal
- Northwest District Website
- Northwest District Contacts
- Notification/Application for Constructing a Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System (Notification/Application)
- Operator Certification
- Preventing SSOs Fact Sheet
- Quality Assurance SOPs
- Request for Approval to Place a Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System into Operation (clearance)
- SSO Fact Sheet
- Wastewater Rules
https://content.govdelivery.
No comments:
Post a Comment