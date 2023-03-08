Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Today is the day! Donate to the Great Give!
2023 FSU GREAT GIVE CAMPAIGN
FSUCML Diving Scholarship
THE GREAT GIVE IS HAPPENING NOW!
We need $3,060 to make our $5,000 goal!
We are celebrating International Women’s Day by uplifting all eight of our 2022 FSUCML Diving Scholarship Recipients! These hard-working, brilliant scientists are the perfect examples of women empowering women,
As a Preeminent University, Florida State University (FSU) seeks to increase diversity in STEM programs through this annual diving scholarship that provides funding for an FSU student to become a Scientific Diver. The scholarship will include diving equipment and financial support to complete prerequisite open water certification training, and eventually for AAUS Scientific Diver training with FSU's Academic Diving Program (ADP). Any eligible student may apply for the scholarship and will be considered; however, preference will be given to students from historically underrepresented groups, in accordance with applicable University policies, regulations, and federal and state law.
