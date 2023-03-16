Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf
County this week.
The algae were found in background concentrations
in one sample taken from Gulf County this week; it was also found in samples
taken from Bay County.
The exact location of the sample was not released,
but will be when the state releases its weekly red tide report on Friday.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called
Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes
the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish
kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye
and throat irritation.
