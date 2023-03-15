The Apalachicola Area Historical Society has received a $25,000 grant from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, which will allow for new air conditioning units to be installed at the Raney House and its associated carriage house.
The air conditioning is part of a larger project to repair and beautify the historic home, including refurbishing the original windows.
The Historical Society is also working to replace the columns on the front of the historic building.
The Raney House, which was completed in 1838, was built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes it Greek Revival.
The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical Society and if you would like to see it for yourself, it is located at 128 Market Street in Apalachicola.
Tours of the home are provided every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 till 4.
