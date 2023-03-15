The Governor and Cabinet on Monday approved spending
over $46.6 million to conserve five properties across the state totaling more
than 21,000 acres, including over 12 thousand acres in Liberty County.
Four of the five properties are in the Florida Wildlife
Corridor, a network of connected lands and waters which sustains Florida’s best
wild places and protects over 700 imperiled species.
The acquisition of 12,439 acres within the Telogia Creek
Florida Forever project in Liberty County will conserve and protect
habitat and increase linkages between public land and private conservation
easements in the region.
Preservation of the property will help ensure the continued
protection of the area’s drinking water supply and will benefit native,
imperiled Florida wildlife such as the gopher tortoise, Apalachicola alligator
snapping turtle, and eastern indigo and Florida pine snakes.
No comments:
Post a Comment