Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Governor and Cabinet on Monday approved spending over $46.6 million to conserve five properties across the state

The Governor and Cabinet on Monday approved spending over $46.6 million to conserve five properties across the state totaling more than 21,000 acres, including over 12 thousand acres in Liberty County.

 

Four of the five properties are in the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a network of connected lands and waters which sustains Florida’s best wild places and protects over 700 imperiled species.

 

The acquisition of 12,439 acres within the Telogia Creek Florida Forever project in Liberty County will conserve and protect habitat and increase linkages between public land and private conservation easements in the region.

 

Preservation of the property will help ensure the continued protection of the area’s drinking water supply and will benefit native, imperiled Florida wildlife such as the gopher tortoise, Apalachicola alligator snapping turtle, and eastern indigo and Florida pine snakes. 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment