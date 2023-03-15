You will likely see some smoke coming from St. Vincent Island today.
Refuge managers are doing a controlled burn on the island – the burn will cover about 5000 acres on the eastern third of the island.
The burn began Tuesday afternoon, and will continue through today.
Prescribed burns are set as a way to clear undergrowth in Florida’s woodlands – lowering the amount of fuel there is to feed wildfires.
Besides cutting down on hazardous ground fuels, prescribed burning also promotes healthy forests and improves wildlife habitats.
