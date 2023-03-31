Seafood safety during red tide, restocking urchin in reefs, and more UF/IFAS news

| A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
|For the week beginning March 27, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | April is National Garden Month, and also a great time for plants to thrive in Florida. Follow the guidance of the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, and Ask IFAS for more research-based tips. All 67 counties' UF/IFAS Extension horticulture agents and Florida Master Gardener Volunteers spread the knowledge around, as well. Contact us for an expert on this topic >
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
LAS NOTICIAS | Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.
BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Our blogs share knowledge: Skip the birdfeeder, plant a tree
In addition to the food these trees and shrubs provide, they also act as cover for birds and their young, shares Rachel Mathes of UF/IFAS Extension Leon County. Contact >
Video stories: 'Stinging' caterpillars
Those caterpillars may look fuzzy, but entomologist Adam Dale says the urticating hairs on some species may cause skin irritation. People may have more frequent encounters with these juveniles during this time of year. Contact >
Visual learning: Choose Your Tax Preparer Wisely infographic
As Tax Season nears its close, follow these helpful tips for utilizing tax preparation services. UF/IFAS has Extension agents with financial expertise who can tackle tax-related topics and other money matters. See more infographics > Contact >
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
