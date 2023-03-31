Friday, March 31, 2023

Seafood safety during red tide, restocking urchin in reefs, and more UF/IFAS news

 | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

Twitter icon@UF_IFAS Facebook icon@UFIFASNews
  
  For the week beginning March 27, 2023
 
   
  

 
TIMELY NEWS | April is National Garden Month, and also a great time for plants to thrive in Florida. Follow the guidance of the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, and Ask IFAS for more research-based tips. All 67 counties' UF/IFAS Extension horticulture agents and Florida Master Gardener Volunteers spread the knowledge around, as well. Contact us for an expert on this topic >

  
   
 
  


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

When red tide hits, is your seafood safe? A UF expert answers questions

Razieh Farzad, a UF/IFAS assistant professor of food science and human nutrition and Florida Sea Grant affiliate researcher, says the best way to protect yourself is to know where your seafood comes from. Contact > 

Scientists warn of invasive plant pest; say early detection, reporting key

The tiny Thrips parvispinus was first detected in Florida in 2020 but has since spread significantly across the state. What once was isolated to greenhouses now has begun to harm a wide range of plants including those in residential landscapes. Contact > 

Researchers get help from former Dolphin to restock sea urchins on coral reef

Results of a new collaborative study show promise in urchin restocking strategies to aid coral reef restoration. NFL wide receiver Mack Hollins and Air Force veteran Jay Casello were among the citizen scientists who stepped in to help. Contact > 

Horses crossed continent to find home in western U.S., new science shows

A new multi-institution study used DNA evidence to establish how domesticated horses spread. Samantha Brooks, UF/IFAS associate professor of equine genetics, collected DNA samples for the study and helped analyze the data. Contact > 

 

  
 
     
  

LAS NOTICIAS | Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.

  
   
  

Los científicos de UF/IFAS confirman la propagación de termitas subterráneas asiáticas en Tampa

Por primera vez se encontró una especie de termita tropical invasora fuera de su rango esperado de distribución para Florida. Contacto >


In English: UF/IFAS termite scientists confirm first spread of Asian Subterranean termites in TampaContact >

 
  
 
     
  

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: Skip the birdfeeder, plant a tree

In addition to the food these trees and shrubs provide, they also act as cover for birds and their young, shares Rachel Mathes of UF/IFAS Extension Leon County. Contact >

Video stories: 'Stinging' caterpillars

Those caterpillars may look fuzzy, but entomologist Adam Dale says the urticating hairs on some species may cause skin irritation. People may have more frequent encounters with these juveniles during this time of year. Contact >

Visual learning: Choose Your Tax Preparer Wisely infographic

As Tax Season nears its close, follow these helpful tips for utilizing tax preparation services. UF/IFAS has Extension agents with financial expertise who can tackle tax-related topics and other money matters. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
  Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.		  
     
 
 
UF/IFAS Communications
News and Media Relations Team		 UF/IFAS Logo


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment