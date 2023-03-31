Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Join us for the Grand Opening of Point South Marina - Port St. Joe on April 14th, 2023, from 4:30pm-7pm EST!
The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, with remarks given by local officials, representatives of The St. Joe Company, United States Congressman Neal Dunn, and members of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and Gulf County TDC. Following the ceremony, enjoy live music by the band Flabbergasted, and food and drinks available for purchase, including a crawfish and shrimp boil by The Tipsy Lizard. Children can enjoy a complimentary bouncy house and face painting, courtesy of Freedom Boat Club.
Guests will have an opportunity to win a Point South Marina Outfitter Shop gift basket, including a $100 gift card, and take advantage of in-store specials and a 20% discount on all merchandise during the grand opening celebration hours.
Plus, marina partners Buena Vida Boats, Freedom Boat Club, and Grander Marine will have display tents on-site to meet the community and answer questions about the services they have available!
We are so excited to welcome you all to Point South Marina - Port St. Joe!
